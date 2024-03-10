NAfter the serious car accident in Berlin-Mitte, the four-year-old child died in the hospital. The police announced this on Sunday morning. The mother had already succumbed to her injuries on Saturday afternoon.

The 41-year-old woman and her son were run over by an 83-year-old near Potsdamer Platz and were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The mother died there a short time later. Her child underwent emergency surgery on Saturday afternoon. The woman's partner and sister were taken to the hospital with shock, the police said on Saturday. All four were Belgian and were in Berlin as tourists.

According to accident witnesses, the 83-year-old driver was driving on Leipziger Straße towards Potsdamer Platz at excessive speed. According to the police's initial findings, when he approached the vehicles waiting because of the traffic situation, he is said to have used the right-hand cycle lane to drive past the traffic jam.

Many people witnessed the accident

At the same time, the mother and her son wanted to cross the road in a stroller. The two were hit head-on by the car. The driver of the accident then crashed into another vehicle, which in turn drove into a car waiting at the red light.

In addition to the two accident victims, their relatives and the person who caused the accident, three other people were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to the police. Because the accident occurred in a very busy area, many passers-by also witnessed everything. “They were clearly under the impression of what was happening,” the officials said. People were looked after on site by pastors and rescue workers.

“The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is ongoing,” the police said. The alleged perpetrator voluntarily took a breath alcohol test, but it showed a value of 0.0 per mille. An expert should therefore, among other things, examine the confiscated car.