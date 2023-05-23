Until now, the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, jesus maduena and the leader of the PAS, Hector Melesio Cuenhave managed to shelter, with protections, the onslaught of the government and the state congress, however, according to what the governor, Rubén Rocha, reported yesterday, that the prosecution already has all the information on mismanagement and what the Prosecutor Sara Bruna, that there are 4 criminal lawsuits against Madueña, everything indicates that they are on the ropes.

The demands against the rector and against the legal representative, Robespierre Lizàrraga are: two promoted by the State Superior Audit Office, for not allowing it to be audited the management of university resources and two filed by individuals, presumably by teachers who denounce million-dollar irregular purchases.

In the political realm the mobilization of students and teachers is latent but it would not make much of a dent in the government willing to go to the bottom of the conflict and there is the impression that with the defense in court only a part of the demands can be brought down, but there is the possibility that others will prosper and tip the balance in favor Rubén Rocha and Feliciano Castro, although nothing has been written yet.

Potpourri. Since they are giving the PRI members “atole with their finger”, they were first told that the election of the state leader would be made through consultation with the bases, then they confirmed that it would be done according to the traditional “dedazo” method, that all the powers would be concentrated in the CEN of the party and more specifically in the national leader, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, which was already known in advance.

That people are required to be 110 percent loyal, it was also already known, because here in Sinaloa if it is submitted to a vote or to the state political council, the group of the former governor would win. Quirino Ordazwho was expelled from the party for having agreed to be ambassador to Spain appointed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It is argued that the local groups have commitments and can make a candidate sent by the center lose, but also those who demand that the election be held here assure that the centralist impositions, without taking into account the militancy, are the ones that lead to the PRI to disaster, to lose elections one after the other and to be on the brink of disappearance.

There are still possibilities that the new leader will be a man, but everything indicates that it will be a woman and in these conditions the request is that the one with the most merits of partisan militancy and capacity be chosen, based on the best resume and not on the habit that Layda Sansores says that “Alito” has, of favoring the one who sends her the “best pack”. We will see.

ACCOUNTANTS. The strong dish of the Public Accounting Week which began yesterday and will end on May 28 is the election of Mario Antonio Wong Pérez as the distinguished accountant of the year. The conferences are given, I am an accountant or an accountant, computer security, can corruption be fought?, a tax thermometer, there will be a dinner party and they will close with a pedestrian cart.

