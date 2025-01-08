Madrid completes the puzzle with each passing week. If in the last few days his stars already seemed completely in tune, before the Grenade It was the less common ones that allowed the whites to make a fantastic comeback. When they were 15 down, Happy, Hugo GonzalezNdiaye and Ibaka turned the defense into a lock, great to do that completed the talent of Hezonjatop scorer of the match with 23 points. Inch by inch, the Croatian and his teammates boxed in the Andalusians who, despite their great match, ended up giving up in the last possessions.

With extreme ease, Granada gained its first advantage of the night. Madrid seemed anesthetized after a great start to the year, easy prey for the internal power of Nouaauthor of eight points in the first quarter, and the exterior success of the Andalusians. The entrance of Garuba He did give the whites a boost. The Spaniard not only raised the pressure in defense, but also added a lot in attack, finishing forcefully near the rim. A triple of Lull It heralded a change in dynamics, but the locals, at the end of the initial period, still won by seven.

Madrid was beginning to become unhinged, a feeling expressed by the same Lullauthor of a hard foul to cut off a counterattack by Ubal. The unsportsmanlike behavior allowed Granada to increase its lead to 12 points, the maximum of the match, while the whites crashed again and again against the rival defense. Just the improvisation of Happy facing the hoop he gave some good news to Matthewwho got tired of asking for time-outs in search of the right formula. However, his pupils were at the mercy of the Granadans.

There was a world left to go, but Madrid’s future seemed dark, they did not even achieve superiority in defensive rebounding, one of their specialties. Ibaka He had a couple of good minutes in attack, Hezonja He began to score cyclically and the whites seemed to react, especially after a small scoring drought by their rivals, but the latter always managed to stay afloat. The meringues got within six points, but a wild dunk from Wiley about Hugo Gonzalezwith a foul included, lowered his hopes.









It was the defense that brought Mateo’s boys back to life. Ndiaye, Ibaka, Hezonja, Hugo González and Feliz became a phalanx and the gap was reduced to just five points. Special mention to the youth squad, who seems to have won the battle against Rathan-Mayes in the rotation. The whites showed their hands everywhere and the Andalusians seemed afraid of an end that, now, seemed inevitable.

Despite everything, honor to Granada, who clung tooth and nail to what was a minimal advantage. A triple of Campazzo He made it disappear with a stroke of the pen and a penetration, also the work of the Argentine, put Madrid in the lead for the first time in the entire match. It was a time for bravery and, as against Baskonia, it was Hezonja the hero of Madrid. With a two plus one, the Croatian put an end to the local resistance and gave the whites another victory.