Attack on Power: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film (1998) on Rete 4

Tonight, Friday 16 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, The Siege, a 1998 film directed by Edward Zwick starring Denzel Washington, Annette Bening and Bruce Willis, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Anthony Hubbard is an FBI agent in New York, assisted by his friend and colleague Frank Haddad Hub, investigates a strange simulation of an attack on board a city bus, following which, in a mysterious phone call, the release of an Arab sheik, Ahmed Bin Talal, head of an organization of Islamic fundamentalists, kidnapped under mysterious circumstances, is requested. The first investigations lead to the arrest of some people, including Elise Kraft, a woman who turns out to be a secret agent of the CIA (with the real name of Sharon Bridger) who had previously collaborated in the training and financing, protected from above, of a group of Iraqi Islamic militants opposed to the regime of their country, who were led by Sheikh Bin Talal.

Attack on Power: The Full Cast

We have seen the plot of Attack on Power, but what is the complete cast of the film? Here are the actors and characters:

Denzel Washington: Anthony Hubbard

Annette Bening: Elise Kraft/Sharon Bridger

Bruce Willis: Gen. William Devereaux

Tony ShalhoubFrank Haddad

Sami Bouajila: Samir Nazhde

Mark Valley: FBI Agent Mike Johanssen

Tina Osu: Lianna

Live TV and streaming

Where to watch Attack on Power on TV and live streaming? The film airs tonight, Friday 16 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform Mediaset Infinity.