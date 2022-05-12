Real Madrid is not only focused on closing the signing of Mbappé as soon as possible after tying up Rüdiger. The white club is also taking steps to reinforce Castilla. Specifically, those responsible for the sports area of ​​the white quarry are working to incorporate two of the forwards with the most future on the national scene: Loren Zúñiga and Noel López. The first belongs to Malaga and the second to Deportivo. Both are strikers for the Spanish Under-19 team.

Loren Zúñiga’s contract with Málaga ends in 2024, but the Real Madrid sports management has already started contacts to incorporate him this summer. He is the starting striker for the National Team led by Santi Denia. Apart from Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have also been interested in him, although his priority, in the case of leaving Malaga, is to sign for the white club. And while the steps to sign the Malaguista striker progress, Madrid also tries to close the incorporation of sportsman Noel López. The negotiations between the representatives of the white club and the agents of the A Coruña jewel have been taking place for months, but have not yet come to fruition. He has one more year left on his contract with Depor. The footballer was even invited by Real Madrid to attend the Champions League match against PSG at the Bernabéu, which culminated in a spectacular comeback by Ancelotti’s men. Nevertheless, the interest of Atlético de Madrid and some foreign club have meant that his signing for Madrid has not yet been closed.

The possible additions of Loren and Noel would come to fill the vacancies that Latasa and Gudjohnsen will surely leave, that with almost total certainty they will not continue next season under the orders of Raúl González in Castilla. The club understands that their stage in the subsidiary has already ended and they will seek accommodation in a higher category team.