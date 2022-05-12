Now there are also official trappings or almost: this morning Suzuki announced that it is discussing with Dorna to make its exit from MotoGP at the end of this season.

The bomb exploded in the Jerez paddock last Monday, at the conclusion of the collective tests, when the project leader Shinichi Sahara had summoned the team to announce the decision arrived from Japan to close the program in the premier class at the end of 2022.

After the anticipation given the same day by Motorsport.com, for the following day the announcement was expected that would have put pen to paper the flight of the Hamamatsu company, which was forced to take this decision due to the heavy economic crisis that is facing.

Instead, it was Dorna that released a brief note, reminding the Japanese that they could not have taken this decision unilaterally, given that they had already committed to the promoter to stay in MotoGP until 2026.

At that point there were several days of silence, but Suzuki couldn’t afford to enter the French GP weekend without declaring something official. A situation that would have put the team’s staff in serious difficulty, rightly already troubled by this heavy situation, upon his arrival at Le Mans.

Joan Mir, Suzuki MotoGP Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This morning, therefore, this brief statement was released which confirmed the whole story: “Suzuki Motor Corporation is discussing with Dorna the possibility of ending its participation in the MotoGP at the end of 2022”, reads the note.

“Unfortunately, the current economic situation and the need to focus one’s efforts on the great changes that the automotive world is facing in recent years are forcing Suzuki to shift costs and human resources towards the development of new technologies”.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our Suzuki Ecstar Team, to all those who have supported Suzuki’s motorcycle activities for many years and to all Suzuki fans, who have given us their enthusiastic support.”

For Suzuki this is the second farewell to MotoGP in the space of just over 10 years, since it had already said goodbye at the end of 2011, and then returned in 2015 with the new structure built by Davide Brivio, which in 2020 had also led to the conquest of the world title with Joan Mir.

The Majorcan rider, who was close to renewal, is given as a possible market target for Honda to join Marc Marquez in the official team. The future of Alex Rins is more difficult to define at the moment, despite the fact that the Spaniard has lived a very positive season so far, with the exception of the last race in Jerez.