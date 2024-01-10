PreviousDirect

The two hours of feasting, unusual in a derby that usually tends to be cautious, ended in a confusing affair between exhausted guys. Carvajal, formidable, fireproof, put in a good cross that Joselu finished off poorly and Savic accidentally sent into the net. The celebration summed up the extent to which Real Madrid and Atlético squeezed each other: crippled players limping towards the hug. The Whites sneaked into Sunday's Super Cup final after a waste of mutual blows that took them back to extra time against a brave rival.

5 Arrizabalaga, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy (Camavinga, min. 81), Aurelien Tchouameni (Brahim Diaz, min. 81), Federico Valverde (Arda Guler, min. 112), Jude Bellingham, Modric (Kroos, min. 66), Vinicius Junior (Joselu, min. 105) and Rodrygo (Dani Ceballos, min. 105) 3 Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Savic, Giménez, Marcos Llorente (Azpilicueta, min. 105), Samuel Lino (Rodrigo Riquelme, min. 66), Koke (Javi Galán, min. 104), Saúl (Nahuel Molina, min. 66), From Paul (Witsel, min. 90), Griezmann and Morata (Correa, min. 90) Goals 0-1 min. 6: Beautiful Mario. 1-1 min. 20: Rüdiger. 2-1 min. 29: Ferland Mendy. 2-2 min. 36: Griezmann. 2-3 min. 78: Rüdiger (pp). 3-3 min. 84: Dani Carvajal. 4-3 min. 115: Savic (pp). 5-3 min. 122: Brahim Diaz. Referee Javier Alberola Rojas Yellow cards Brahim Diaz (min. 123)

If the coming carousel of derbies could be viewed with a certain boredom, the assault on Riyadh caused the opposite. Everything seemed little in a shooting that was very old and also unexpected. Football remains a fascinating mystery. What seems learned is blown up in six minutes.

Madrid lost its only game of the season at the Metropolitano in September, on a night in which Atlético scored three goals with headers. The stumble was a kind of revelation for Ancelotti, almost a turning point. But it was stepping into the stadium where Cristiano Ronaldo's team plays and that wisdom evaporating, that dregs of a bad day from which everything seemed to have changed. But not. Or not so much. Hermoso headed a corner as Rodrygo watched and overtook the Cholo team in the same way they had knocked down the neighbor more than three months ago.

The response, more than to the game, seemed to be aimed at seeking confusion. The tie evoked a very painful event in Simeone's career, in another derby also outside of Spain, in Lisbon. Modric took a corner from the right side of the attack, Rüdiger caught it in the center of the area, turned his head and deposited the ball near the other post, with Oblak stretching without reaching it. Like Ramos in the 2014 Champions League final and that shot that Courtois missed. Blow to a bad memory by blow to a worse one.

This is how the match went, unleashed, far from the expectations of a tired and cautious duel. Madrid tried to push forward, somewhat out of balance, and Atlético's heart rate did not rise, nor did the urgencies push them. He played and played with De Paul, Koke and Saúl. And he ran away. But he didn't entertain himself. He immediately went after Kepa, very insecure, starting this time ahead of Lunin, in that balance not yet resolved by Ancelotti. Simeone's team was a reckless battalion that Real could not tie up.

He only deactivated it when he tamed the ball and Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde, and especially Bellingham began to associate. Since Hermoso's goal, the Englishman showed his expansive face, a friend to everyone everywhere, always ready for a wall, a run, a filtered pass, or a steal. He did what was expected of him and what was expected of Modric. The Croatian did not offer his own nor what Kroos usually does, this time on the bench, after not traveling to Aranda due to some discomfort.

In that section in which Madrid was flowing, the second arrived: an opening from Bellingham on the right, an assist with a pipe into the area from Carvajal and a caress with the outside from Mendy into the net. From side to side. Madrid was growing, Atlético was deflating, and at that critical moment Griezmann appeared to transform it into a moment to remember. He maneuvered to let half Real pass by and, alone, he shot with his right foot from outside the area and surpassed Luis Aragonés as the top scorer in the history of Atlético de Madrid. He also refloated it. In the anguished stretches of the night he always appeared, even going down to his own field to give air. He and Morata, very quarrelsome, contributed to easing traffic jams. Although the boss was De Paul, who continues to grow, and was a handle and support.

When the frenzy subsided, Madrid maintained control and caused fear with a rogue free kick from Vinicius that Carvajal finished off at point-blank range against Oblak. However, Atlético not only had a pulse, but also maintained the memory of that weakness of the whites. Another lateral cross ended in a tangle for Kepa, who was too timid in the clearance against Morata, who collided with him. In the hubbub, the forgotten ball ends up inside.

Again the blow by blow. Vinicius escaped from Giménez and met Oblak. The rebound was finished off twice by Bellingham against both opponents. And with the rebound of the rebound, Carvajal once again tied a game that no one wanted to end, among other things because then he joined the Brahim party with his street football, dribbling, bicycle and overly crossed shot. And it didn't end. These games never end. Sixth consecutive extra time in a derby, with another possibility next week in the Cup at the Metropolitano.

After the spread, the extra time was a mix of enthusiasm from fresh legs (Riquelme, Correa, Camavinga) and reserves from melted guys (Koke, Carvajal). With a Madrid still thrown, with stretches of monologue, and an Atlético increasingly accursed. Even Valverde melted, even with ten minutes left. But Real insisted. Until the hubbub of 4-3 and Brahim's final goal, which won a race against Oblak who had gone up for the shot. A feast. And there are two derbies left in 25 days.

