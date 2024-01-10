The threat of war | Swedes are now hoarding crisis needs: Sales of emergency radios and camping stoves multiplied

Consumer behavior is explained by the public debate about the possibility of war.

Swedish government and military leadership are warned in recent days, citizens about the possibility of war on their own soil. It has caused Swedes to hoard crisis needs, the afternoon newspapers reported Aftonbladet and Expressen on Wednesday.

In Biltema stores in Sweden, sales of crisis products have doubled. A representative of the chain describes to Aftonbladet that spare batteries, water canisters, camping kettles, gas tanks and lighters can barely be unloaded from the warehouse onto the shelves, when they are already being taken out of hand and the shelves have to be replenished again.

Emergency radio, which also functions as a flashlight, rechargeable battery and siren, is now Clas Ohlson's best-selling product in Sweden. Sales of emergency radios have increased tenfold and sales of camping stoves have increased eightfold, a representative of the chain tells Expressen. According to him, there is no doubt that it is about the precautionary talks heard in the media during the week.

Krisskydd Sverige, an online store specializing in crisis needs, tells Aftonbladet that its sales have exploded more than tenfold in a week.

