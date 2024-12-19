Emission control is one of the main environmental objectives of recent times. Among the measures that have been taken is the incorporation of low emission zones in cities or the promotion of public transport.

Depending on the age or the fuel used, vehicles carry an environmental label. In some cities even the most polluting cars cannot access certain areas. In the case of Madrid, it will allow registered vehicles to circulate without a label until 2026.

However, the Community has programs to continue advancing in sustainable mobility and aid can be requested to replace vehicles. Last November, aid of up to 2,000 euros was approved for the scrapping of vehicles without an environmental label.

Likewise, the Mueve Plan has a investment of 8.4 million of euros until 2026. These aid are directed to natural persons, of legal age and registered in municipalities of the Community of Madrid, self-employed workers and SMEs that carry out their economic activity in low-emission areas.









Free public transportation for scrapping the vehicle

There is aid for new two- or three-wheeled electric cycles, bicycles, electric mopeds, M1 fuel cell electric vehicles intended for taxi or VTC services and vehicle scrapping.

It is about the latter where one of the main novelties arrives: «It stands out, in the case of scrap vehicles without environmental marking, is that it will be possible to grant the transportation subscription for tariff zone C2 to users for a period of three years».

In this way, those who scrap their vehicle without a badge will be able to move for free in public transport throughout the Community of Madrid. It is not the only option for those who decide to send their vehicle to the scrapyard, Madrid offers four mutually exclusive options.

The granting of an aid of €2,000, in the event that a vehicle, category M1 or N1, with an ECO or 0 environmental label is also purchased. The date of first registration of the purchased vehicle will not be earlier than three months from the date of scrapping of the scrapped vehicle

The granting of aid of €1,000

Transport pass for tariff zone C2 for a period of three years, whose holder will be the beneficiary

Zero-emission mobility bonus: €1,250, convertible into kilometers, minutes or other costs derived from the service, to be consumed in a period not exceeding twenty-four months from the date of notification of the order granting the subsidy, in companies of carsharing and motosharing adhered to the program

When can you request aid?

To be a beneficiary of this aid, it is necessary to definitively deregister and scrap a vehicle of category M1 or N1, without an environmental badge from the General Directorate of Traffic, registered in Spain, as long as the applicant for the aid has been its owner in the Vehicle Registry of the General Directorate of Traffic since at least January 1, 2021, and is up to date with the tax.

The regional government has set the deadline to request and distribute this aid until next December 31, 2026 through the procedure available on the web of the Community of Madrid.