The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Training Department, won the Gold Award from the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), during the award ceremony held in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Dubai Police won this award for the digital games initiative from the Virtual Technology Center in the General Department of Training, as the award is given in recognition of initiatives that contribute to achieving one of the 17 sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Academy and Training Affairs, Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, stated that the Dubai Police General Command, under the directives of the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, is committed to consolidating the principle of social responsibility, which is one of the most important principles that the Dubai Police General Command has been keen to uphold. Laying its foundations, and the Dubai Police’s community responsibility towards young people in Emirati society requires paying attention to them and educating them in various ways, by harnessing the latest advanced video game technologies in developing awareness-raising electronic games in order to spread awareness messages, strengthen national identity, and instill loyalty and belonging to the Emirates, and it is important to emphasize However, these games were developed internally by Dubai Police employees, in the Virtual Technology Center. In addition, Dubai Police was able to build and develop a human resource that gained excellent experience in developing simulation programs and electronic games.

It is noteworthy that the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) was officially established in London on May 1, 1955. It is a global organization whose members are distributed in developed and emerging countries, and is managed by the General Secretariat in the United Kingdom. It was recognized as an international non-governmental organization by the United Nations, and was granted consultative status by The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has been classified as Category C by UNESCO, which entitles it to participate in programs funded by UNESCO.