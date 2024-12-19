After weeks of poor results and many doubts, Madrid seems to have found the path to success after their spectacular display against Monaco, a duel in which the whites made their virtues shine and disguised, even made invisible, most of their defects. Campazzo continues to be the driving force of this group, but the defense was once again optimal, partly due to the emergence of Garuba. Furthermore, Chus Mateo’s men moved the ball in attack like angels, Musa and Hezonja destroyed the visiting defense and even the youth squad Hugo González began to show why his coach prefers him to Rathan-mayes. In short, Madrid was exciting again.

Without Campazzo in the starting quintet, Musa was in charge of leading the white charges from the beginning, the Bosnian getting better and better, almost completely recovered from his ankle injury. On the side of the Balkan, Madrid showed good health, acceptable in defense and very lively when Monaco let them run, although those of the Principality did not lose sight of them thanks to the genius of Mike James. Hezonja decided to break the partial tie in the first quarter with five almost consecutive points. When the Croatian feels comfortable, there are few talents as differentiating as his, and when the first quarter ended, Madrid already led by seven.

In addition to Musa, Madrid seemed to recover Garuba for the cause. The Spaniard, with more than proven qualities, had been hampered by physical problems to date but, against Monaco, he gave a performance, impenetrable and hyperactive in defense and very close in attack with Campazzo. The whites, at times, bordered on perfection, lifting up the WiZink crowd as before with their spectacular plays. Even the Argentine magician, with his shaved 178 centimeters, put an epic stopper on Begarin. The locals made some defensive mistakes, especially when it came to protecting the shot from the corners, but their attacking performance camouflaged everything. At halftime and after a great triple by Deck, they led by 18.

At the diabolical and beautiful pace of Campazzo, Madrid did not slow down in the slightest after the restart, the show could not stop. The shots were no longer going in as easily, but the defense was once again elite, Monaco was defeated again and again, in part thanks to the efforts of Garuba, who was everywhere at the same time. Meanwhile, Mateo took advantage of the final minutes to give a rating to Feliz, perhaps the only note that did not border on outstanding during the duel. His time will come for the Dominican, especially if Madrid continues along this line.