The company that scanned the iris in exchange for cryptocurrencies must delete all the data collected

Hard blow to the Worldcoin initiative in Europe, renamed “World” in October. The company, which aims to create a digital identity passport through scanning iris data, must delete all codes associated with European citizens that it has stored in its systems since the beginning of the project. This has been ordered by the data protection authority of Bavaria (Germany), after investigating the company’s activities and resolving that its strategy of giving away cryptocurrencies in exchange for citizens’ iris data violates several articles of privacy regulations. European.

In Spain, World’s activity had been suspended since March, when the Data Protection Agency (AEPD) ordered an “urgent” halt to iris scans due to suspicions that the company was performing it on minors and other “signs of serious breaches” of privacy laws. The company appealed the decision to the National Court, but its appeal was rejected.

Until its precautionary veto, Spain was one of the countries where this initiative had been most successful. Some 400,000 Spaniards agreed to have their iris scanned in exchange for cryptocurrencies and joined the project, whose ultimate objective, according to those responsible, is to create a system capable of differentiating humans from artificial intelligences on the Internet.

Iris data is the most useful for this purpose, as explained by the head of World in Europe in an interview with elDiario.es. To collect them, he designed a portable scanner from scratch, which he called an “orb,” the size of an indoor soccer ball. One of the main drivers of the entire initiative is Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, developer of ChatGPT.

The company was so successful in Spain because it was one of the countries it chose to test its pilot phase. Their method was to establish posts in shopping centers and stations, where recruiters intercepted citizens to inform them of the project and offer them cryptocurrencies in exchange for their iris.

The resolution of the Bavarian authority, responsible for the investigation as World’s European headquarters is located and which has collaborated with the AEPD during the process, “orders the elimination of all iris codes stored since the beginning of the project, stored without the necessary security measures for the processing of biometric data,” highlights the Spanish regulator in a statement. In turn, it orders that future iris collection be done with “explicit consent of the interested party.”

“Likewise, the resolution states that the company did not implement adequate measures to prevent the processing of minors’ data, which will be the subject of a subsequent additional investigation,” continues the AEPD.

Word sources have told elDiario.es that the company already eliminated the old iris codes last May in anticipation of a possible unfavorable resolution and changed its iris collection technology, which is why they highlight that the resolution refers to practices “already obsolete.” The initiative highlights that its new systems ensure that personal data, including iris codes, is no longer stored centrally and only resides on users’ devices.

World has appealed the Bavarian authority’s decision to seek judicial clarity on whether its Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) meet the legal definition of anonymization in the EU, arguing that the lack of a clear standard on anonymization in legislation European Union makes it difficult to develop systems that preserve privacy. Meanwhile, World will continue to operate in the EU and plans to expand to more European markets in 2025.