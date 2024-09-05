Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was 33 years old and had 80% of her body damaged; she leaves behind two children

Rebecca Cheptegei, a 33-year-old Ugandan Olympic athlete who competed in the Paris Olympics, died on Thursday (September 5, 2024) after being attacked by her boyfriend. He set the marathon runner on fire. last Sunday, who had 80% of his body burned.

She was being treated at Eldoret Hospital (Kenya), but did not survive. The information is from IOC (International Olympic Committee).

Donald Rukare, the president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, expressed sadness at the death and condemned violence against women.The athlete’s legacy will endure despite her tragic death”, he said on his X (ex-Twitter) profile.

Jeremiah ole Kosiom, a Trans-Nzoia County police commander, told the news agency AP on Monday (2.Sep) that Dickson Ndiema, Cheptegei’s boyfriend, bought gasoline, poured it over the athlete and set her on fire. Ndiema also suffered serious burns and received treatment at the same hospital.

The athlete has had a remarkable career. She finished 44th in the marathon at the Paris Olympics in August and 14th at the 2023 world championships in Budapest. In 2022, she won the mountain race at the World Trail and Mountain Running Championships in Thailand.