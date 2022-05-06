Madonna writes to Pope Francis via Twitter asking for a meeting to discuss some important issues

Madonna writes to Pope Francis asking for an unexpected meeting to discuss personal and important things. The famous singer loved and known all over the world used her Twitter profile to get directly to the pope’s heart.

At first, the social users thought of a joke, a joke that actually proved to be a real appeal. The reason for the meeting I request from the pop star would see some at the base important topics about his excommunications accumulated over the years.

In a few hours the words of Madonna they went around the world up between sharing and the amazement of millions of fans. In fact, in recent days, the beloved singer has announced the arrival of her on Twitter of her, ready to unleash the people who follow her.

“Hello lads. I’m your worst nightmare. I am now an active member of Twitter! ” says Madonna in a first social post. After her crackling arrival, however, she came forward with the tweet that no one would ever have expected or the appeal to dad.

Madonna writes to Pope Francis: “important issues”

The international pop star has thus launched a appeal to Pope Francis, asking for an important meeting. The latter in fact, she intends to talk about her excommunications accumulated over the years.

Madonna was excommunicated three times continuing to say that it is not fair at all. Precisely for this reason, it is she who requests via social networks a meeting with the pontiff who, in a few hours, has been around the world.

“Hi Francis, I’m a good Catholic, I swear! God, I mean … I don’t swear. It has been a few decades since my last confession. It would be possible to meet a day to discuss some important issues? I have been excommunicated three times. It does not seem right. Sincerely, Madonna “ says the singer.

Despite his unexpected request, no response from the Church or the Church arrived hours later Pope francesco. So we just have to wait for the next few days to see if the pontiff will accept Madonna’s proposal or not.