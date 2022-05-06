An agent of the National Police, next to a vehicle, in a file image. / PN

Agents of the National Police arrested a 21-year-old man of Spanish nationality and a 52-year-old woman, also Spanish, as alleged perpetrators in the commission of a crime of extortion.

Users of contact pages or online dating websites, accessed advertisements of a sexual nature, showing interest in the services offered. They entered their personal data and exchanged some banal detail with the web but without making an appointment.

Social media search



Through social networks, extortionists obtained data from users: what they did, where they lived and other personal details. From that moment the extortion began, they threatened their victims with making public the intimate conversations they had had with the “escort girls”.

Blackmail and threats to extort



The victims paid the requested money, but this fact did not mean that the threats and blackmails stopped, a fact that finally made them report the facts and thus the police investigation began.

The agents of the Yecla National Police Station discovered that the authors of this criminal plot chose their victims by publishing false advertisements on dating and contact websites, pretending to offer sexual services. After numerous inquiries, he located and identified the alleged perpetrators, both residing in the city of Valencia and Burjasot, proceeding to arrest them. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the judicial authority accused of a crime of money laundering, extortion and belonging to a criminal group.

The investigation was carried out by the Yecla Police Station belonging to the Police Headquarters of the Region of Murcia, with the collaboration of the Burjasot Police Station and the Central Police Station of Valencia, both dependent on the National Police Headquarters of the Community. Valencian.