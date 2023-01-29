Chess player Anish Giri has won the 85th edition of Tata Steel Chess. The Dutchman finished first in the leading tournament in Wijk aan Zee by beating the Romanian Richard Rapport with white in the thirteenth and final round. “It is the best result I have ever achieved. Only winning the world title is valued higher,” said Giri (28) after the success.

#Anish #Giri #finally #winner #leading #chess #tournament #Wijk #aan #Zee #result