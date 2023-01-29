Chess player Anish Giri has won the 85th edition of Tata Steel Chess. The Dutchman finished first in the leading tournament in Wijk aan Zee by beating the Romanian Richard Rapport with white in the thirteenth and final round. “It is the best result I have ever achieved. Only winning the world title is valued higher,” said Giri (28) after the success.
#Anish #Giri #finally #winner #leading #chess #tournament #Wijk #aan #Zee #result
South Africa | At least eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa
In addition, at least three people were injured in the shooting.At least Eight people were killed and three were wounded...
Leave a Reply