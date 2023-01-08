Home » News » Madame: the singer one step away from exclusion in Sanremo

In recent days a media storm has lashed out against the Vicenza singer Madame, accused of having falsified her vaccination certificates during the pandemic. Now to speak is Daniela Grillone, the doctor from Vicenza arrested for the investigation into the fake Green passes.

Daniela Grillone, the doctor from Vicenza who was arrested in the investigation into the false green passes admitted her guilt, saying she regretted what she had done. The doctor confessed that she was not a no vax and that she did not believe in the usefulness of the vaccine. There are many people to whom you have issued false Green passes without actually giving them the vaccine, and as you explained the vaccines were made to disappear:

Unused vaccines were flushed down the toilet.

In the last few hours, the doctor accused of the crime has also commented on the case of Madame:

The name Francesca Calearo [vero nome di Madame, ndr] she doesn’t tell me anything, she is not my patient and therefore I assume that, like everyone else, she only came to obtain the fake anti-trust certification […] if Calearo is in the list I certainly didn’t vaccinate her and therefore it is a false attestation because there was no reason for a patient not mine to come to my office.

Like the singer also the tennis player Camila Giorgi she would never have been vaccinated:

Shortly before the start of summer, Camila had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false attestations of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the Covid vaccine. I confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines made to the Giorgi family have actually been administered.

Madame: the doctor arrested for false green passes speaks

The disqualification of Madame from next San Remo Festival it could be around the corner. Meanwhile, the singer removes the post she had written about vaccines, explaining: