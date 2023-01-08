The civil parties participating in the framework agreement signed with the military side on December 5, 2022, during this phase, which is expected to last three weeks, are discussing 5 issues that include justice, reform of the army and security services, and the peace agreement signed in October 2020.

These discussions come in the midst of a charged political atmosphere. While the framework agreement on which the final agreement will be based enjoys wide local and international support, it faces opposition from several sides, including groups allied with the Brotherhood, as well as the resistance committees that lead the current movement in the street, leftist parties, and the bloc. Professionals who led with the forces of freedom and change the December revolution and some of the armed movements that signed the Sudanese peace agreement.

The Forces for Freedom and Change and the tripartite mechanism facilitating the Sudanese dialogue, consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD Group, announced the completion of preparations for the launch of the final phase.

The United Nations Integrated Mission to Support the Transitional Phase in Sudan, UNITAMS, said in a statement on Saturday that this phase aims to reach a final and just political agreement, and civilians and military signatories to the framework agreement, representatives of civil society, academics, the private sector, traditional and religious leaders, public opinion makers and groups will participate in it. Youth and women’s rights.

It is expected that the working groups and conferences organized during the dialogue will produce road maps on the five issues.

For its part, the Forces for Freedom and Change, during a media meeting held on Saturday, outlined their vision for the current stage, stressing their rejection of any attempts to sink the agreement, and that they would not sit with any party other than the agreed upon parties.

On the issues for discussion, the Forces for Freedom and Change affirmed that without the complete dismantling of the system of empowerment and corruption of the Brotherhood regime, the unification of the Sudanese army, and the achievement of justice, the transition process will not achieve the required success.

In this context, Al-Wathiq Al-Barbar, Secretary-General of the Umma Party and a leader in the Forces for Freedom and Change, explained that the signatories of the framework agreement agreed on a unified vision on the basic issues.

“The ultimate goal is to reach a unified professional army, and to distance it from political work so that it can carry out the basic tasks that it must perform,” Al-Bireir told Sky News Arabia.

He added, “With regard to the removal of empowerment, the necessary foundations will be laid to ensure the recovery of looted funds, the dismantling of the empowerment of the elements of the previous regime, and a review of all decisions related to this matter that were taken after the twenty-fifth of October 2021.”

Observers hope that the current process will lead to resolving the crisis that erupted following the measures taken by Army Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on the twenty-fifth of October 2021, which ended the partnership that had existed between civilians and the military since the fall of the Al-Bashir regime in April 2019.