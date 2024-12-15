It was at the Forqué Theater Awards when Madame de Rosa reappeared on the public scene and on the red carpet she could not help but refer to the latest controversy about her husbandwho has been imprisoned since March, as ABC reported two weeks ago. And he has already announced measures because, as he has said, alone you can’t defend yourself.

It was on November 30 when ABC made public that Miguel Ángel HA, father of Madame de Rosa’s son, is imprisoned in the Navalcarnero prison, in Madrid, since last spring. The influencer’s husband would allegedly have more than 25 years moving on the dark side of the law.

After this information was made public, Madame de Rosa appeared on social networks to broadcast a video in which she tearfully assured that she has always tried to maintain her work life. apart from his private life and that it was “very hard” for him to have to open it “in this unpleasant way».

“Many falsehoods have been told”

In her message she said that “sentimentally I have been separated for quite some time” and added: “I still call him husband because we have a son.out of habit and because I didn’t want to make it public. I have never made my love life public. I completely understand the commotion this may cause. I can only tell you that If I’m guilty of something, it’s having fallen in love with a person.».









On Saturday night he already issued a message on Instagram: “Sorry for the absence, I had to gain strength and I already have it all.” Afterwards, Madame de Rosa appeared on the red carpet at the Forqué Awards to “support Spanish cinema”, although she could not avoid referring to the controversy.

Before the microphones of Europa Press, he stated that they had recommended that he not talk about this topic anymore: “The only thing I want to say is that I have hired a law firm who are experts in the right to honor. And he added: «Many falsehoods have been said and I can’t defend myself alone. “I have them that they are going to do it and they have advised me not to talk about it anymore.”

Madame de Rosa has not announced what immediate measures she is going to adopt, although she has assured that “I am fine because I am very well surrounded and that is super importantrealizing that in moments when you have… Well, a complicated moment, the people who love you, really love you, is very nice, very nice.

«A very complicated situation for me»

For the influencer, it is essential to rely on trusted people in times as difficult as this, “to put yourself in the hands of people who can help you in complicated situations.” «This is a very complicated situation for me, I need help against all the people who have done and said things they should not haveand then for me it is super important to have realized that I am surrounded by people who truly love me, and that is what makes you feel good in a difficult moment,” she commented on the matter.

Madame de Rosa has confessed that she is having a very bad time with everything surrounding this matter and with what she reads in the press and sees on television. The ‘TardeAR’ program confirmed that Madame de Rosa’s husband was already being investigated by the police for carrying out different crimes and that his wife She was “knowing everything” because he was even present on the day of his escape and subsequent arrest.

«She was in the car in which he fled. of the police when they were going to arrest her outside her house in the Hortaleza district,” the program said before clarifying that “she has never been arrested.”

The information from ‘TardeAR’ added that “at the time of his arrest, Madame de Rosa’s husband had accumulated a total of 26 criminal records since 1998.” forceful robbery operations such as crashes, moon landings or the use of high-powered cars to access luxury establishments. Furthermore, as explained, in 2012 the National Court ordered his imprisonment for drug trafficking.