Víctor Manuel OC, arrested on an arrest warrant as the alleged co-author of the multiple homicide two years ago at the Denny’s restaurant in Galerías Tec, was sent to preventive detention by a control judge after charges were filed against him, reported personnel from the Superior Court of Justice.

According to El Diario reports on the incident, it was 11:09 in the morning when two men burst into the restaurant located in the parking lot of the shopping plaza on Tecnológico Avenue at the intersection with Pedro Rosales Street in León, and then went to one of the tables where they shot four people. A man then ran and they followed him to shoot him, and then they immediately returned to the table to shoot the victims again.

It was on June 16, 2022 when the fatal victims identified as Alan Enrique MV, Judith Ariana RL, Maura Fabiola CL, and Manuel Alejandro GR were celebrating the third’s birthday.

Following the attack, the fifth victim, who was injured, was identified as Edgar, aged 35, who was injured in the right shoulder blade.

According to witnesses who were in the restaurant, “it was very fast. It was terrible, we heard about 10 shots and then we all threw ourselves to the ground and tried to get to the bathroom to protect ourselves,” as they told this publishing house after the incident.

The ministerial investigation places OC at the scene of the events as one of the two attackers.

He was a fugitive; he is being investigated for other cases

Víctor Manuel OC, 34 years old, alleged hitman belonging to the criminal group ‘Los Aztecas’, was a fugitive from justice for two years, until he was arrested by elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) through a warrant

They served an arrest warrant at the intersection of Juan Gabriel and Aserraderos streets in the San Antonio neighborhood, and he was placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Specialized Judicial Unit for the crimes of aggravated homicide and injuries.

Víctor Manuel was executed on the arrest warrant issued by a first instance judge, derived from criminal case 4294/2024, for the murder of two men and two women and the injuries of another man, whom he allegedly attacked inside the Denny’s restaurant on Tecnológico Avenue and De la Labranza Street.

The arrest warrant was formalized in the cells of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) where he was being held for another crime, said a ministerial police agent.

The alleged hitman will also be investigated for other homicides in which he is likely involved. His legal situation will be resolved with his involvement or not in the trial at the hearing scheduled for next Monday, July 15, the court staff told this newspaper.