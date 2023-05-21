Macron called on the leaders of the G7 countries to force China to put pressure on Russia on the Ukrainian issue

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the leaders of the G7 (G7) to force China to put pressure on Russia on the Ukrainian issue. About it informed Le Point magazine.

In particular, Paris wants its “little music” to be played in the positioning of Beijing. “China plays an important role, it has a status and responsibilities that we want it to take on,” one of the French leader’s advisers explained. At the same time, he emphasized that this should happen by entering into a framework of cooperation that meets a certain number of standards and values.

In addition, the French authorities are urging Europeans not to accept the confrontational approach supported by Washington.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced a protest in connection with the G7 statement on China. Beijing warned the G7 countries against economic coercion, the ministry said, emphasizing that the G7 states should stop telling Beijing and remember their history of human rights atrocities.