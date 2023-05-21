The Argentine national team debuted in the world cup under-20 category this Saturday May 20 with a tight victory over Uzbekistan by a score of 2-1. The goals for the albiceleste team were scored by Alejo Veliz and Valentín Carboni.
The team led by Javier Mascherano opened their participation in the World Cup against the Asian team at the Único Madre de Ciudades Stadium, in Santiago del Estero, and their performance can be classified as medium.
Argentina shares Group A of the competition with New Zealand and Guatemala. It must be remembered that the host team did not qualify for the tournament through sportsbut it slipped into it as the organizing country, after Indonesia was removed as the venue.
The Argentine team will have its second appearance in the U-20 World Cup next Tuesday, May 23, when they face Guatemala at the Único Stadium.
The Chapín team comes from a defeat against New Zealand, so they will risk their lives against the albiceleste on the second day of the championship.
After their victory against Uzbekistan, Argentina is in the first position of Group A with three points and +1 in goal difference.
#Argentina #debut #U20 #World #Cup #victory #Uzbekistan #albiceleste #play
Leave a Reply