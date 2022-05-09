“Tomorrow we will have peace to build, let’s never forget that. We will have to do it with Ukraine and Russia around the table. But it will not happen by rejecting or excluding each other, not even by humiliation,” he said during a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Macron proposed the establishment of a political committee to open the way for Ukraine to join the European Union, then added: “According to our current system, if we give Ukraine the status of a candidate, its accession to the European Union will take many years, even many decades.”

The French president added that developments in Ukraine showed the need for the European Union to review its organizational structure, saying that Kyiv had shown courage that made it a member of the European Union with its values.

He stated that he supports the European Parliament’s proposal to amend the treaties of the European Union, noting that what is required is to ensure peace in Europe and avoid escalation in Ukraine.

He said that Russia had committed what he described as “horrific crimes” in Ukraine, adding that Moscow should bear its responsibility.

Macron stressed the need to diversify Europe’s energy sources and reduce dependence on Russia, saying that the continent needs to strengthen its independence and sovereignty.

He added that the European Union has mobilized an unprecedented mobilization of its material and military capabilities to confront the crisis in Ukraine, saying that the bloc is not at war with Russia, but rather defends the sovereignty of Ukraine.