The cycling season in the world advances, It is in its fifth month and in the Giro d’Italia there is talk of some movements in the peloton for 2023, in which there are cyclists from Colombia.

The race will have this Tuesday the climb to Etna, a stage that seems not to have as much definition as expected, and in these race days there is talk of team changes.

One of the most famous is the Colombian Daniel Martínez, who has had an exceptional 2022 season with the Ineos team.

Why do you leave?

With the loss of his compatriot Egan Bernal due to his accident on January 24, Martínez has taken the reins of the squad and has responded.



He has been third in the Tour of the Algarve, in Paris-Nice, he won the Tour of the Basque Country, he was fifth in the Walloon Fleche and fourth in the Liège Bastoña Liège, results that have him at the top of the table of the best riders of the year.

It is not the first time that his name sounds to change the air. The press in Europe warns that as the contract ends this year with Ineos and in that team there are men who may have more confidence to fight for more things, Well, Martinez could go.



First it sounded like Bora could count on him, but now in the Giro he talks that he could go to Movistar, squad that needs a mature and winning runner, after the departure of Alejandro Valverde and seeing that someone is coming from behind.

The same way, it is noted that Richard Carapaz could return to Movistar, something that has not been said, but it is assured that the subject is discussed, although the Ecuadorian did not come out well from there.

