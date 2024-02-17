However, unilateral French recognition will not do much to change the situation on the ground without real negotiations, but it will have a symbolic and diplomatic impact.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his opposition to Palestinian sovereignty, saying that he would not give up full Israeli security control over the west of the Jordan River, and that this conflicts with the establishment of a Palestinian state.

French lawmakers voted in 2014 to urge their government to recognize Palestine, a symbolic move that had little impact on the French diplomatic position, according to Reuters.

Macron's statements were the first time that a French leader had made such a proposal, and highlighted further impatience among Western leaders with the increasing human casualties in Gaza due to the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, which came in response to an attack carried out by Hamas on October 7.

“Our partners in the region, especially Jordan, are working on it, and we are working with them,” Macron said while standing side by side with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Paris. “We are ready to contribute to it, in Europe and in the Security Council. Recognizing a Palestinian state is not taboo.” For us,” according to Reuters.

Macron's comments are likely aimed at increasing pressure on Israel.

The massive Israeli air and ground assault on the small, densely populated Gaza Strip has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, leveled built-up areas and left most of the Strip's 2.3 million residents homeless.

While most developing countries recognize Palestine as a state, most Western European countries do not, under the pretext that an independent Palestinian state must emerge from negotiations with Israel.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said this month that part of British policy is to say that there will come a time when Britain will look to recognize a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations.

Macron stated that the Israeli attack on Rafah would only lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and would be a turning point in the conflict.