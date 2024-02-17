“Enmities are never based on hatred. “Enmities are born from pain, from resentment.” With this sentence the first season of the series began Feud, based on the terrible relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. The two hated each other their whole lives even though they admired each other and shared a profession, problems and success. They had everything to be friends. Or, at the very least, companions. But they limited themselves to destruction. “Why am I so good at playing sluts? Probably because I'm not. Maybe that's why Miss Crawford always plays ladies,” Davis stated. These days, while she was watching the series, the word bitch was jumping from some women's mouths to others… And it made me think about how women can become women's worst enemy.

First of all, it is worth remembering that a woman is an organism that is exposed, from early childhood until the day of her death, to a constant judgment about her appearance. “I feel sexy since I turned six years old. And let me tell you, it was hell, pure hell, waiting to do something about it,” Davis stated in an interview. It hurts to understand that at no time did it occur to her to think that true hell is feeling sexy at only six years old. From here she threw a retroactive hug for little Ruth Elizabeth (little Bette Davis). I hope I catch up with you in the past.

The point is that when the judgment about a person is based on their physical appearance, it is destined to depend on their exteriority. And, when her place in the world has to be given to her by others, then she is predestined to competition and resentment. And that's just what happened to Crawford and Davis, who competed to the death. Not because they disliked each other or because of any specific grievance, but because the social and professional structures they lived in did not allow other options. That is at least the thesis of the series whose last chapter is titled 'Do you mean that all this time we could have been friends?'.

Indeed, the history of women has long involved competing for the same space. Fight for the perfect body, the perfect man and the perfect family. “I have always known what I wanted, and that has always been beauty in all its forms: a nice house, a handsome man, a nice life and a good image,” summarized Crawford. And the men? Are they less competitive? They have historically placed their honor far away from their body, in war, in a common and external enemy. Their identity has been more supportive in this sense. On the other hand, the word sorority was not included in the dictionary until 2018. And it is normal. If it is already difficult to make peace with yourself from a body full of conflict, imagine with all the others. Well, this competition that we are overcoming by force of determination and collaboration, sometimes jumps from flesh to words. As if any feminine adjective needed to be pretty to be used without conflict. But the words, like the body, belong to each person. And being okay with them, with their edges and ambivalences, helps to be better with oneself and closer to everyone.

