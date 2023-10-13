Pro-Palestine demonstrations banned in France: tear gas against those in the streets

On the one hand, he fires tear gas at those demonstrating in favor of Palestine. Dto the other he goes (as often happens) alone and negotiates with Hamas for the release of the hostages. Emmanuel Macron is moving once again on a double track, using force to prevent the spread of demonstrations which instead seem to continue to spread across the territory of France, while however doing what almost all other countries are not doing: negotiating with Hamas to try to free the kidnapped French citizens.

As has also happened on other recent occasions, the French police did not go lightly and used tear gas and water cannons to disrupt a banned demonstration in support of the Palestinian people in Paris. Macron’s Interior Minister in fact banned pro-Palestinian protests, stating that they were “likely to generate disturbances to public order”. Despite the ban, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central Paris in separate groups that the police tried to keep from coming together. Protesters chanted “Israel a murderer” and “Macron an accomplice”.

Macron said the government had acted to increase police protection of Jewish sites, including schools and synagogues, and that there can be no justification for the atrocities. Ahead of his speech, the far-left France Unbowed party faced criticism for refusing to call the Hamas attack an act of terrorism, causing tensions with socialist and green opposition partners.

The largest Muslim and Jewish communities in Europe live in France. In the past, conflict situations in the Middle East have often fueled internal tensions. Since Hamas’ cross-border attack from Gaza on Saturday, French police have arrested more than 20 people for dozens of anti-Semitic acts, including the molestation of Jewish children by schoolmates, the government said.

More powers to the police, but Macron negotiates with Hamas over the hostages

The risk of new clashes and tensions is obviously very high. While many accuse Macron of using force too extensively. It should also be remembered that at the beginning of the year the Elysée gave greater powers to the police with a law introducing the new powers, which should be temporary in view of the Paris Olympic Games next summer.

The declared objective is in fact to increase the tools available to the police and authorities to protect the safety of the French, tourists and enthusiasts who will flock to the country for the Olympics. However, the sporting event itself risks becoming a new occasion for tension, given that sadly athletes have already been targeted in the past.

But in the meantime, Macron is also criticized for a sort of “double standard”. Given that, while it blocks demonstrations of solidarity with Palestine (which are not always or necessarily a sign of approval towards Hamas), it deals with the organization defined “like ISIS” by Israel and the United States. The deaths of approximately 13 French citizens in the Hamas attack on Israel have already been confirmed. And Macron explained that there are also 17 French citizens missing and are probably among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, adding: “France is doing everything possible, together with Israel and our partners, to bring them home.” In fact, he is negotiating.

