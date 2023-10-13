There are still five dates left to complete the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXBesides of Play-In and the LeagueHowever, as usual, the Stove Football Heading towards Closing 2024, it is already starting to sound.
Here is the latest news from C2024:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
During the week, the side of the America announced that he will retire from the courts after 17 years.
Through his social networks, the two-time World Cup winner wrote: “Thank you for accompanying me on each of my paths”.
The jarocho also defended the jackets of the Mexican team, Veracruz, Striped, Porto, Atalanta, WatfordEdit, Seville and Villarreal.
Another who decided to end his career is the midfielder who emerged from the Cougars.
In his walk he carried the colors of Monarchs Morelia, Necaxa and Queretaro.
The Chilean defender Rayados de Monterrey He has just renewed his contract until June 2028.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that there are polls from Europe by the Uruguayan Toluca, without revealing the teams. The scarlet club values it between ten and 15 million dollars.
Even when the Serbian helmsman sounded to leave Chivas for an interest of Almeria from Spain, in the end it will remain in Verde Valle.
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Spanish club scouted him, but his profile never convinced.
After indiscipline that led him to be separated from ChivasIt is possible that Tigers still wants the attacker in its ranks, according to the column Filtered Touch of Halftime.
The royals would be willing, although for a lower price than a few months ago, since the rojiblancos would be urged to accommodate the World Cup player.
Despite not being so convinced, Sports Synergy He believes that Gru’s career can be rescued if he fully commits himself.
Another objective of Tigers It would be the Gabonese of Los Angeles FC of the MLSat least that is how it has been mentioned in some media.
On the subject, the club’s sports director, Antonio Sanchostated that they are not yet focused on reinforcements, although he accepted that he is an interesting footballer.
“He is a great player, he has very good quality, he has a lot of technique, he has a goal, he has many conditions that are attractive, but there are many players like him. “We have a deck, we work on many possibilities, but right now is not the time.”he shared.
According to the newspaper The universalhe America would have in mind to reinforce his goal despite the fact that Luis Malagon has met expectations.
The source indicates that the team would have its sights set on the Colombian goalkeeper of the Atlas.
Likewise, the Eagles They would seek to reinforce the left side with the element of the Racing Genk from Belgium, then Luis Fuentes He is already 37 years old and Salvador Reyes It has not finished being a guarantee.
On the subject, the La Laguna youth player assured that he has no interest in leaving Europe.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #news #Liga #signings #heading #C2024 #Layún #Vegas #Camilo #Araújo #Bouanga #Pauno #Vega
Leave a Reply