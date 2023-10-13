Here is the latest news from C2024:

IT WAS ALWAYS YOUR FAULT, LAYUN!🥹🔥 After 17 years of a magnificent career, full of improvement and perseverance, @Miguel_layun He will hang up his boots at the end of the tournament, but we cannot forget his great legacy. -Gold Cup.

-League champion in Portugal

-2x Concachampions Champion… pic.twitter.com/ERMv8hxsBb — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) October 9, 2023

Through his social networks, the two-time World Cup winner wrote: “Thank you for accompanying me on each of my paths”.

The jarocho also defended the jackets of the Mexican team, Veracruz, Striped, Porto, Atalanta, WatfordEdit, Seville and Villarreal.

Two-time champion with Pumas retires from the courts! 🏆🏆 David Cabrera announces his retirement after 1️⃣5️⃣ years of career: ‘As of today my greatest dream comes true’ 🥺 Complete information 👉 https://t.co/y6Lf7HMJXH#withdrawal #DavidCabrera #PumasMX pic.twitter.com/zbaiLTUhDW — Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) October 11, 2023

In his walk he carried the colors of Monarchs Morelia, Necaxa and Queretaro.

Sebastián Vegas renewed until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣! The defender will continue defending our shield for five more years.🛡️🇨🇱 Come on, Chilean!💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/WTangxEltY — Rayados (@Rayados) October 9, 2023

ARAUJO TODAY 🆚 COLOMBIA: He came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute when Uruguay was losing 2-1, in 15 minutes he generated a shot on goal, generated the penalty and the expulsion of Camilo Vargas. Result: Uruguay tied 2-2 with visiting Colombia. One more day at the office for Don Maximiliano Araujo. 🔥🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/oMDGQbJkg3 — Fan Diablo (@FanDiablo2) October 12, 2023

LET’S SEE, LET’S SEE WHAT HAPPENED THERE? 😬 Prior to the Clásico Tapatío and before a possible departure to Almería, Veljko Paunovic surprised his followers with this post on his social networks. “I want to feel this union, emotion and passion between everyone again. Today is day 1 of our… pic.twitter.com/EugEHAbYpL — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) October 7, 2023

According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlothe Spanish club scouted him, but his profile never convinced.

#TouchFiltered | Tigres still wants Alexis Vega “At Tigres, discipline is a non-negotiable requirement, but they would be willing to go for Vega, although for a lower price than a few months ago” https://t.co/XcAoE4GYnK pic.twitter.com/7gQivxRFdD — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) October 10, 2023

The royals would be willing, although for a lower price than a few months ago, since the rojiblancos would be urged to accommodate the World Cup player.

Despite not being so convinced, Sports Synergy He believes that Gru’s career can be rescued if he fully commits himself.

This tournament is not over yet and Tigres is already planning what will be next season, I have found out that they are carrying out sports intelligence focused on Denis Bouanga, the LAFC forward, it is a goal to bring him to San Nicolás, the novel begins

Would you like to take a tour of the volcano? pic.twitter.com/YnbVIihCZv — Omar Zeron (@omarzeron) October 6, 2023

On the subject, the club’s sports director, Antonio Sanchostated that they are not yet focused on reinforcements, although he accepted that he is an interesting footballer.

“He is a great player, he has very good quality, he has a lot of technique, he has a goal, he has many conditions that are attractive, but there are many players like him. “We have a deck, we work on many possibilities, but right now is not the time.”he shared.

Camilo Vargas was the figure of the game, without him we would have lost today. Blaming him is the easy one. He played without a defense, a defense that was always poorly stopped, the forwards did not define either and the coach made the changes late.

I couldn’t save everything. We have a goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/ccfIFRnkK8 — Sebastian Serrato (@SerratoSebas298) October 12, 2023

The source indicates that the team would have its sights set on the Colombian goalkeeper of the Atlas.

HE IS NOT AWARE!🙅🏻‍♂️ Gerardo Arteaga distances himself from America’s supposed interest. 😶‍🌫️ In an interview with Azteca Deportes, he declared that he knows nothing about the subject, just as he has heard many topics that have been rumored. Finally, his plans are to remain in Europe.🎙️ pic.twitter.com/CHvz6Uf9ns — Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) October 12, 2023

On the subject, the La Laguna youth player assured that he has no interest in leaving Europe.