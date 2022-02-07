French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine. The talks between the leaders of the two countries took place on the eve of the visit of the head of the fifth republic to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the White House.

It is noted that Biden and Macron expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and also agreed that they would continue consultations with allies and partners, including Kiev.

The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to the ongoing Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, and reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They agreed that their teams would keep in touch and continue consultations with our allies and partners, including Ukraine. The White house

The previous telephone conversation between Biden and Macron took place on February 2.

Meeting between Macron and Putin

The main topic of the meeting between Macron and Putin, which will be held on Monday, February 7, in Moscow, will be the situation around Ukraine. About it became known during an interview given by the French leader to Le Journal du Dimanche.

Macron noted that he believes that diplomatic measures will help reduce tensions in the region. That is why, according to Macron, a personal meeting with Putin is necessary, which will avoid a real military conflict.

We must be extremely realistic. Of course, we will not achieve unilateral measures, but it is important for us to prevent the situation from worsening. After that, we will be able to build mechanisms and determine steps to increase mutual trust Emmanuel Macron French President

According to Macron, Moscow’s goal is not Ukraine, but the clarification of the rules for Russia’s coexistence with NATO and the European Union. We are talking about land, air and sea equipment. Russia also conducts numerous military exercises,” he added.

More than one conversation has taken place between the French leader and his Russian counterpart in recent days. Thus, the politicians talked on January 31 and 28 and discussed over the phone Russia’s unrecorded demands on the US and NATO on the issue of security guarantees in Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the basis for the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the presidents will be guarantees of security in Europe. He noted that the Kremlin hopes to get answers from the French president to Russia’s concerns about security guarantees. Peskov added that a press conference was planned following the meeting.

The informant at the Elysee Palace also revealed the topics of future negotiations between Putin and Macron. The French president is expected to “try to capitalize on the progress” that has been achieved as a result of the Normandy Four talks on Ukraine.

Two sources close to Macron said one of the purposes of his visit is to freeze the conflict situation for several months, at least until the April elections in Hungary, Slovenia and France. About it writes Reuters.

Negotiations with Zelensky

It is known that after the meeting with Putin, Macron will visit Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the head of Ukraine, during the last telephone conversation they discussed countering security challenges and intensifying the peace process within the Normandy format.

Agreed on further joint steps to maintain the resilience of Ukraine and strengthen financial and economic cooperation Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Macron reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Ukraine, and also declared its commitment to defend its territorial integrity.

“The President of the Republic reaffirmed the full solidarity of France with Ukraine and recalled the determination to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country (Ukraine),” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.