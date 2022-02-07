Deadline writes that the series will be called ‘A Small Light’, a reference to a statement by Gies. “I don’t like being called a hero because it gives the impression that you have to be special to help others,” she said later in life. “Even an ordinary secretary or housewife or teenager can shine a small light in a dark room.”

Gies worked for the company of Otto Frank, Anne’s father. She helped the Frank family, the Van Pels family and dentist Fritz Pfeffer into hiding in a hidden room belonging to the company on the Prinsengracht. After the people in hiding were discovered and deported in the summer of 1944, Gies found and kept the diary that Anne had kept in the two years before. From the diary, which later became the title The Secret Annex have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.

The series will have seven episodes, the casting process is currently underway. Deadline writes that the recordings will take place in Europe, it is not yet clear whether the Secret Annex in Amsterdam will also be visited.

