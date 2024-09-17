The wave of bad weather is raging on our Peninsula and does not seem to want to ease. During the morning of today, Tuesday 17 September, a violent downpour hit Abruzzo. Several injuries were caused, especially in the cities of Pescara and Chieti.

heavy rain hits Pescara

In the first one, in particular, many people encountered great difficulties and inconveniences in reaching schools and their places of work, as the roads were completely floodedThe waters invaded the doors of the buildings, the engines of the cars damaging them irreparably and blocking them in the middle of the streets.

Over 200 emergency calls received by the Pescara Fire Department

Due to the violent storm that hit various cities in Abruzzo and in particular Pescara, hundreds of requests for help arrived at the operations room of the Pescara Fire Brigade Command. In addition 30 interventions carried out to contain the effects of flooding, infiltrations and damage of various degrees.

The streets and roads of Pescara have been transformed into real torrents due to the heavy rains that have hit the city since 10 this morning. Eight firefighter teams are at work.

Heavy water infiltration was also recorded in an elementary school. Here the firefighters had to accompany both the children and the school staff to other safer environments not affected by the flooding.

The order of the mayor of Pescara

The mayor of Pescara, Charles Masci, to deal with the emergency caused by the storm, it has ordered, through an ordinance, the opening of the Municipal Operations Center (Cock).

flooded streets

Since this morning, in Pescara I have been working on the Civil protection, there local police and the environmental teamsall engaged in trying to contain as best as possible the numerous inconveniences caused by the heavy rains. The municipality reports: “We are working to contain the most difficult situations.”

The operations are coordinated by the municipal councilors Massimiliano Pignoli And Christian Ortatogether with the deputy mayor Maria Rita Carrotwho carried out several inspections in the most troubled areas.

