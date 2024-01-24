New duel of great dimensions in a historic competition such as the FA Cup. The two teams arrive with different dynamics, especially with the feeling they are transmitting during the season, but when the ball gets rolling that is left aside and we will surely They will offer a wonderful meeting.
For its part, Chelsea arrives after not finding balance in the team throughout the season. With many new players, some are finishing acclimatizing, so it is not easy. For their part, Aston Villa is having a wonderful season, fighting for the highest positions in the Premier League, and in the Champions League access zone, so they will try to maintain that good level.
City: London
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: 26 of January
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
DAZN 2
Star+
Star+
ESPN+
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Middlesbrough
|
6-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Fulham
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Middlesbrough
|
1-0 D
|
EFL Cup
|
Preston North End
|
4-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Luton Town
|
2-3V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Everton
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Middlesbrough
|
0-1V
|
FA Cup
|
Burnley
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
3-2D
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
1-1
|
Premier League
Chelsea: Fofana with a torn cruciate ligament, James and Ugochukwu with a thigh injury, Cucurella with ankle surgery, Robert Sánchez with a knee injury, Nkunku with a hip injury, Lavia with an injury to be confirmed. Jackson will also not be available due to international commitments.
Aston Villa: Mings and Buendia with a cruciate ligament injury, Traoré with trauma.
Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Enzo, Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk, Broja.
Aston Villa: Draw Martínez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, Bailey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGuinn, Diaby, Watkins.
Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa
