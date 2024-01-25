Macarena Velez She returned in style to 'This is war' and surprised the followers, because she was one of the most famous members of the program years ago, before her retirement from television. The now influencer had a special presentation and was reunited live with her ex-partner Said Palao. Later, she did not hesitate to refer to the reality boy's engagement with her former friend Alejandra Baigorria.

How was Macarena Vélez's presentation in 'This is war'?

On the second date of the new season of 'This is war', the hosts introduced the new members and the emotional return of Macarena Vélez to the reality competition took place. The model came out on stage wearing fuchsia swimwear, long boots and blonde braids in her hair.

“After almost 3 years, I'm back, too happy and grateful for the production,” said the popular 'Maca', who confessed to feeling nervous because she had already been away from television for quite some time.

Macarena Vélez and Vania Torres in the dressing rooms of 'This is war'. Photo: Instagram

What did Macarena say about the future wedding of Said Palao and Alejandra?

Said Palao asked Alejandra Baigorria to marry him at the beginning of January and commitment surprised everyone. Given this, Macarena spoke out on the issue and sent him her best wishes.

“I wish him the best. We have had a relationship for quite some time and I get along well with his family, now he is in a super cool stage. So all the happiness in the world for him,” commented Macarena. She added that she had the opportunity to speak with Palao after learning the news.

“It's their issue. I congratulated him, I told him: 'Congratulations on your engagement', and everything was fine. They link me to him all the time, it seems as if he were my last lover and that's not the case,” he said.