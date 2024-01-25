You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luis Sinisterra scores a goal in England.
Luis Sinisterra scores a goal in England.
The striker was present with great scoring for Bournemouth.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Luis Sinisterra He is one of the Colombian National Team forwards who will start 2024 with great challenges in English football, with Bournemouth.
The Colombian striker shouted a goal this Thursday with his team in the fourth round match of the FA Cup against Swansea.
Sinisterra started as a starter and very quickly found a goal, after 14 minutes, with a good finish. At that point Bournemouth were already winning 2-0 with goals from Kelly and Scott.
This is the third goal that Sinisterra, 24, has scored for the English club. In England, in addition, he already played for Leeds.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #Luis #Sinsterra #scores #great #goal #English #Cup #video
Leave a Reply