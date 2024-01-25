Luis Sinisterra He is one of the Colombian National Team forwards who will start 2024 with great challenges in English football, with Bournemouth.

The Colombian striker shouted a goal this Thursday with his team in the fourth round match of the FA Cup against Swansea.

Sinisterra started as a starter and very quickly found a goal, after 14 minutes, with a good finish. At that point Bournemouth were already winning 2-0 with goals from Kelly and Scott.

This is the third goal that Sinisterra, 24, has scored for the English club. In England, in addition, he already played for Leeds.

SPORTS

More sports news