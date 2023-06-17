Saturday, June 17, 2023, 1:43 p.m.



The political party Caminando Juntos, led at the national level by former Vox deputy Macarena Olona, ​​will present candidacies for Congress and the Senate in the Region of Murcia in the next general elections on July 23.

The head of the list for Congress will be Antonio de Miguel, who in the last legislature was a Vox councilor in the Guadalajara City Council until, in May 2023, he left the party amid serious accusations against its national president, Santiago Abascal, whom he called of “dictator”. According to the profile provided by Caminando Juntos, De Miguel is a 56-year-old civil servant, an expert in the rural world and a biodiversity conservation analyst in Spain. He is considered the ideologue of the ‘parental pin’.

The number 2 position of the candidacy for Congress is held by Raquel Cardeñosa, court attorney, while the civil engineer César López Rodríguez is in position 3. The agricultural worker Nuria Rosario Botas Domínguez and the ‘youtuber’ Samuel González Román complete the top five places on the list.

For their part, as candidates for the Senate for Caminando Juntos are Alejandro Urteaga de Miguel and Ainhoa ​​Marín Chamorro. They are a married couple from La Alberca who have been in Vox since its inception but left unhappy with the drift of the party. In the campaign of the last municipal elections of 28-M, they showed their support for the candidacy of the Popular Party, led by José Ballesta. But finally they have decided not to join the PP and bet on Macarena Olona’s party for the generals.

The deadline for the presentation of candidacies before the Provincial Electoral Board ends this Monday, June 19, at 11:59 p.m.