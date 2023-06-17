“The main alternative (for the uncontrolled invasion of hippos in Colombia) is controlled hunting, a measure that would provide a solution to the problem in the shortest term and that would be carried out by shooting or concussion. It is also proposed that it be done with the drug injectionone of the measures focused on generating direct impacts on the hippo population”, this is indicated in its fourth chapter by a study carried out for five months by experts from the Humboldt Institute.

The Royal Spanish Academy defines the concept of controlled hunting area as: “Common hunting land in which, for reasons of environmental protection, defense of species, security, compatibility of uses, equal access to hunting or others, direct or delegated administrative management is established in societies and associations of hunters under special planning”.

And indeed, although currently hunting is not seen with good eyes in generalgiven that many people believe that it is harmful to both animals and the environment, it is a reality that controlled hunting has its benefits both for the conservation of ecosystems and for controlling the number of specimens of the same species found in a given area. But on this occasion, some civil organizations are making important efforts so that we can translocate instead of hunting.

Let us remember that the african hippos They arrived in Colombia in 1981, when the extinct head of the Medellín Cartel, Pablo Escobar brought three females and one male to be part of his zoo that he installed in the Hacienda Nápoles, in a property of 1,600 hectares. after 42 years it is estimated that there may be between 169 and 215 specimens descendants of those fourof which almost 40 percent are hatchlings and juveniles.

The complicated part of all this is that the researchers refer to the fact that If there is no control of these mammals, by 2035 the hippo population could exceed a thousand specimens. We are aware that if it is a delicate situation, therefore, both in Ostok Sanctuary from Sinaloa as in Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Center In India, we have worked at forced marches to be able to receive 10 and 60 hippos respectively and thereby prevent them from being hunted or slaughtered.

It is clear to me that the translocation (human movement of living organisms from one area of ​​origin to another where they can inhabit or be released) is an alternative that takes more time and is much more expensive, but wildlife around the world is becoming extinct and the Humans have to do everything in our power to stop this extinction, and that includes saving the largest number of wild animals at risk.

Well, paradoxically, although these hippos in Colombia are reproducing rapidly, exponentially, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature They are in danger of extinction in their natural area of ​​distribution.and precisely mainly by hunting, of course by poaching.

In Ostok Sanctuary We already have all ready, now we set up a space to receive 10 hippos. It’s about a 100 percent natural hostel of 30 thousand square meters. It will be supplied with rainwater and the area is specially located to be filled in the next rainy season that is estimated to start in about 10 days.

It is important to share with you that never before has a humanitarian solution been proposed for so many specimens, with which we could give the ecosystem of the region a break, the Magdalena River where many other wild species live and the inhabitants of the surroundings who, indeed, are at risk because hippos are very wild animals. And although some specimens have managed to be castrated by different methods, this measure has not yet contributed to reducing their population.

As civil society organizations we will always defend the right of animals to life and we will put the welfare of wildlife above any other interest, so we do not agree on a lethal solution to the enormous ecological problem that unfortunately and through no fault of their own the hippos have been generated in Colombia.

In addition to controlled hunting, the study that Humboldt also plans other cfour alternatives or options to address the problem: Lockdown which is the physical isolation of the area of ​​the territory where the hippos are found, in this case from the Magdalena River to contain them there; early warnings which is the dissemination of prevention measures in the areas surrounding the area where the invasive species is found; Social intervention which also refers to prevention and signage measures where accidents and/or human conflicts could be recorded due to the presence of hippos, as well as permanent monitoring of the species; and the translocationwhich is what we are proposing and we are only waiting for the Colombian authorities to release the permits for the translocation of 70 specimens.