Archaeologists found several graves at a site in Almelo this week. These may be part of a previously unknown cemetery on the grounds of the former convent of the Good Shepherd of the Sisters of Julie Postel. The Public Prosecution Service has been informed about the find, according to the municipality of Almelo.

The file surrounding the controversial De Goede Herder monastery in Almelo, the later Huize Alexandra, thus gets a new, macabre chapter. The find confirms indications from former residents of the monastery.

The VPRO is making a documentary with women who used to live in De Goede Herder on the Vriezenveenseweg. A few years ago it came to light that the Catholic girls who were housed in the convent had a terrible life there with forced child labor in laundries and sewing workshops. These usually concerned children who were placed with nuns by child protection, partly because their parents had been deprived of parental authority. In addition to Almelo, there were asylums in Velp, Tilburg and Zoeterwoude. The Good Shepherd institutions existed from 1876 to 1978. About 15,000 girls lived there. Nineteen women are still involved in legal proceedings for compensation.

Apologies

The Congregation of The Good Shepherd apologized for the forced labor in 2020. Then-minister Sander Dekker (Legal Protection) promised the women support and compensation. Some of the victims have started legal proceedings. Some women told VPRO about the cemetery, about which nothing was known and which can no longer be seen.

Almelo has examined archive documents and deeds and had aerial photographs taken. That was reason to commission archaeologists to start digging. Now that a few graves have been found, it will be decided together with the forensic archaeologist from the Public Prosecution Service how the case will proceed, according to the municipality.

The closed youth care institution Huize Alexandra was later located on the site. Almelo now wants to accommodate 150 Ukrainian refugees and then build new homes.