From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Violence in the Middle East: Israel might have seen the Hamas attack coming, but reconnaissance balloons were not repaired in time.

Tel Aviv – It rules War in Israel. The country’s military, which is now preparing a ground offensivewas attacked by the radical Islamic Hamas completely taken by surprise. There are said to have been significant breakdowns weeks before the terrorist militia’s attack. Like the Israeli news portal Haaretz reported that three observation balloons that were critical for the defense failed to function.

Observation balloons on the border with the Gaza Strip defective – sabotage?

The balloons were used by the Israeli armed forces to monitor the Gaza border. The armed forces initially announced that there had been a technical failure – but they were investigating the possibility that Hamas had used the balloons as part of their preparations for their deadly attack Israel sabotaged. Observation balloons are an important tool in the early warning systems protecting the Gaza border. They have advanced technology and cameras on board. The three balloons operated in the northern, central and southern sections of the border.

Several defective balloons fell into Israeli territory following the defects. According to the report by Haaretz Military observers and commanders in the border units called for the observation balloons to be put back into service, but the Jerusalem armed forces failed to repair them in time. There were no alternative early warning systems. A technician postponed the repair until a week later – by which time Hamas had already attacked.

Observation balloons broken – not for the first time

It is not the first time that observation balloons along the Gaza border have broken down. In June 2022, a balloon crashed Gaza Strip near the Erez border crossing. The Israeli army was unable to save the technology installed on the observation balloon.

An army spokesman said the State of Israel and its armed forces “are at war with a murderous terrorist organization and we are currently unable to investigate these issues in depth.” He also said the army was for the security of the state and its citizens, “and with the events of Saturday morning we have failed in this mission.” Details will be clarified at the “end of the campaign” and a “thorough investigation into this matter” will follow. (cgsc)