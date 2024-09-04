Maänkieli | Full marks on this test is a hard achievement – Test if you know a unique mixture of Finnish and Swedish

My language|The teaching of Finnish and Finnish still lacks sufficient support in Sweden. In the opinion of researcher Jaana Kolu, the preservation of the language depends entirely on families.

Pupkakranni or pyssi – the words in Määnkiel sound Finnish, but their meaning cannot necessarily be recognized without studying.

In Sweden, interest in preserving the Finnish language and Finnish has grown in recent years, but the organization of teaching regularly faces headwinds. The most recent setback was experienced at the University of Umeå, where the Määnkiel courses were recently completely canceled from this fall semester.

There were plenty of interested people coming to the courses, 151 applicants, all of whom will now be without tuition. According to the university’s own justification, it could not find a teacher for the courses.

The Meän language spoken in Tornionjokilaakso and elsewhere in northern Sweden is a distinctive mixture of Finnish and Swedish. Born more than 200 years ago, the language developed when Finland was annexed to Russia and part of the Finnish-speaking area remained in Sweden.

Meänkiel and Finnish speakers were for a long time the target of the Swedish government’s determined Swedishization policy. HS told About living in Pajala Bengt from Niskawhose school years in the 1960s were forbidden and punished for using Finnish.

Finnish and Mänkieli received official minority language status in Sweden 25 years ago. Language skills have not been widely passed on to future generations.

“Today, the young people of Tornionlaakso share the common generational experience of not being able to communicate with their parents and grandparents in their mother tongue. They call themselves dead ends, because they don’t know Tornionlaakso’s own language,” says the linguist, professor at the University of Eastern Finland Jaana Kolu.

Kolu is currently researching the linguistic biographies of Swedish Finns and Finnish speakers in three generations and will set up an exhibition on the subject at the Tornionlaakso museum in Tornio. He emphasizes that language preservation is often a matter of the family’s ability to defend itself against external pressures.

In his research, Kolu found that families used more Finnish as their colloquial language more with the child and when the children were small. When mothers moved into working life after their toddler years and children into school, the use of Swedish within the family became more common.

“When there is little support from the school and the surrounding society, the attitudes of family members and the children’s own agency as language preservers have been central to the preservation of the language,” says Kolu.

in Sweden Swedish Finns are the largest national minority group. In total, there are estimated to be 727,000 people of Finnish background. According to Kolu, their mother tongue teaching is insufficient.

“Teaching has been given at the school for about an hour a week after other lessons, and parents’ and children’s experiences of the teaching have not always been good.”

Children have the right to be taught a minority language, even if the language is not spoken at home. According to Kolu, young parents have started to demand this more and more.