Spike Chunsoft has released the launch trailer for BAKERYwhich is available from now on Nintendo Switch And PC. Inside the game we will take on the role of Bakera tanuki with the ability to transform into a human who must save Japan from the dangers caused by theSaitaro Oracle. If you want to know more about the title you can find many details in our in-depth review.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

BAKERU – Launch Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft