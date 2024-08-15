The Argentine strategist Fernando Ortiz He was fired from the Monterrey Football Club after having failed in the Leagues Cup 2024where the premature elimination in the group stage did not sit well with the Pandilla’s management.
Due to the results in recent tournaments and the pressure from the fans, Jose Antonio Noriega had to make the decision to dismiss the ‘Tano‘ and hire the also Argentine Martin Demichelis. This was not something that pleased the former helmsman, because for him the important thing was the Liga MX and not what happened in the Leagues Cup.
“Monterrey is an institution that always aspires to achieve objectives, and not to qualify in the first phase, I think it made a lot of noise. We were one point away from first place in the League, it is something that they did not like and we had spoken with the directors about putting more emphasis on the League and not so much on the Cup. These are decisions that this institution made with respect to this bad situation that we experienced in the Leagues Cup,” the coach confessed on the YouTube channel of Martin Palacios.
Since the Argentine coach took over the Pandilla bench, there have been five painful eliminations in tournaments: in the semifinals of the 2023 Leagues Cup, the quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura, the semifinals of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura and the group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup.
In his last press conference with the Monterrey institution, the coach denied having failed.
“Failure for me is not trying and we tried. We are hurt, obviously nobody likes to lose, we did not qualify, but it is not a question of what is happening at the moment and even less so in the past. The analysis is more in-depth,” he said.
