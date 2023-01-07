Dubai (Union)

The start of the “Sheikhs” competitions was marked by force, within the Fazza championship for hunting with the main falcons “Al-Telwah”, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, amid the superiority of the “M7” team, which won 3 runs of “Al-Ramz” in the two categories of Jeer Tabaa and Jeer Shaheen, With a prominent presence from the rest of the teams, most notably “F3”, Al Yalayis, Al Dhafra and Al Nif.

In the gear runs followed, the “M7” team won the run of the symbol of the perch, with the “T3” bird, with a time of 17,480 seconds, followed by Al Yalayis with the “T42” bird with 17,554 seconds, and the F3 team came third, with the “59” bird with 17,594 seconds.

“M7” completed its superiority by winning the symbol Jernas round, with the “T139” bird at a time of 17,020 seconds, followed by the F3, with the “Mazyoun” bird at 17,153 seconds, and the third came the Al Dhafra team with the “T114” bird at 117,447 seconds.

The F3 team won the main round, a chick, with the “T57” bird, with a time of 18,605 seconds, and the same team won second place with the “53” bird, with a time of 18,672 seconds, followed by Al Yalayis with the “T14” bird, with a time of 18,818 seconds.

The F3 team also excelled, in the main round of Gernas, with the “Madrid” bird with a time of 18,357 seconds, followed by Al Yalayis with the “T26” bird with 18,622 seconds, then Al Dhafra with the “T155” bird with 18,786 seconds.

The F3, the cash run, gained a chick, with the “T34” bird, with a time of 19,178 seconds, followed by the M7, with the “T4” bird, with 19,183 seconds, and then the F3 with the “2227” bird, with 19,208 seconds.

In the runs of Jeer Shaheen, the “M7” team achieved first place in the “Farkh symbol” run, to be its “third symbol” in the Sheikhs competitions, with the “7” bird with a time of 16,575 seconds, followed by Al-Nif in second place with the “S9” bird with 16,895 seconds. Then the F3, with the bird «43» by 17,040 seconds.

The F3 team achieved the first place in the symbol Jernas race, with the bird «3» in a time of 16,893 seconds, and the F3-S team won the second place with the bird «3» in a time of 16,999 seconds, and Al Dhafra achieved the third place in the bird «S92» with a time of 17,104 seconds.

“F3” completed its superiority by winning the first three places in the main round, Farkh, with the “86” bird with a time of 17,622 seconds, the “59” bird with 17,991 seconds, and the “277” bird with 18,062 seconds.

The “F3” also won the main run of Gernas, with the bird “Arion” with a time of 17,738 seconds, followed by Al Dhafra with the “S26” with 17,802 seconds, then the F3 with the “S70” with 17,842 seconds.

The “F3” concluded the quartet of excellence by winning the cash round, a chick, with the “34” bird in a time of 17,811 seconds, followed by the “M7” in the second and third places, with the “176” bird in 17,859 seconds, and the “777” bird in 18,170 seconds.

The Sheikhs’ competitions continue with Pure Gear “Sunday” runs, followed by “Monday” Al-Qarmousha runs.

Rashid Al-Khasouni, Director of the Championships Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, considered that the smooth running of the competitions, despite the weather that witnessed good rains and accompanying winds, was ideal through continuous coordination with the National Center of Meteorology, which is located in the heart of the tournament, which contributes to controlling The most appropriate timing and communication with the falconers.