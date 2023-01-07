A rather particular week in the 2023 edition of the Dakar, marked by bad weather and torrential rain that has hit Saudi Arabia in recent days. As a result, exceptionally for today, the organizers have decided to cancel the seventh round both due to the track conditions and the tiredness felt by the riders. All this, however, only and exclusively for the motorcycle and quad categories, with this official announcement that did not concern the world of four wheels.

Indeed, in addition to Yasser Al-Rajhi’s success in the premier class of cars, there were no interruptions for light vehicles and trucks, with the latter regularly completing the 333km special stage from the capital Riyah to Al Duwadiwi. In the T3 light vehicles was the second success of the American Mitchell Guthrie, again on the top step of the podium after his affirmation in the fourth round. However, thanks also to the 7th fastest time of the day, the Belgian still maintains the leadership in the general standings Guillaume de Mevius, eight minutes ahead of US Austin Jones. A leading couple in an open fight for the leadership, given the one-hour gap that separates Jones from third place, momentarily occupied by his compatriot Seth Quintero.

On the other hand, the battle for the final victory in the category is decidedly more open T4despite the third statement of Rokas Baciuska. The Lithuanian, already winner in the Prologue and in the fourth stage, completed his personal hat-trick, beating the Brazilian Cristiano Batista by one minute, and Yasir Seaidan by two. In this way, the top-3 is commanded by Baciuska, leader in front of the family Goczal: Marek in second position, at 5 minutes and 43 seconds, and his son Eryk in third, at 6 and a half minutes. In the truckfinally, first success of the season also for the Dutchman Janus Vankasterenthree minutes from Ales Loprais. Precisely thanks to this placement, the Czech driver remains firmly in the lead of the general classification, exactly one minute ahead of Martin Vandenbrink.