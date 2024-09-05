M5s, the showdown. Grillo in Rome without saying anything to the former prime minister

We are now at the showdown, the M5s is ever closer to yet another split. The move, perhaps decisive, was made by Beppe Grillo in what is now a sort of “cold war” with the leader of the Movement Joseph CountThe guarantor presented himself to Rome without even warning him, he reappeared – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – on Wednesday morning at his usual base in the capital, the Hotel Forum, and the M5S specifies: “We didn’t know anything about it. And in any case there are no meetings with Conte planned”. In the Movement we expect the constituent assembly in October to give itself a new face and definitively clarify the balance of power between the founder and the former prime minister. But in the meantime the clash continues and even Conte yesterday he responded in kind at Grillo’s initiative.

“Whoever evokes the split – the former prime minister told Fanpage – he does not want the discussion in the M5s, and of the founding principles I care about the right thing“. So far, via the web, members and supporters have received 15 thousand proposals on rules, organization and political direction. While the lawyer theorizes: “On the two mandates no one should be afraid of a community that discusses”. Another dig at Grillo who would never touch the rule. But the former prime minister – continues Il Fatto – also has something for the PD that has reopened to Matteo Renzi: “It’s not a personal matter, but with him we would lose votes. Voters do not consider Renzi reliable for what he has done, he has often voted with the Meloni government and he took the money from the arabs“. After that he also wants to discuss Gaza with the Dems: “There is a point on which we must be clear: stop weapons to Israel, recognition of Palestine and sanctions on the settlers. And We are recalling our ambassador to Tel Avivotherwise you become complicit in the extermination”.