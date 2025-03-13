The Constitutional Court has completely dismissed the appeal of unconstitutionality filed by the Popular Party against a Decree-Law of the Generalitat of Catalonia that puts legal limits to the implementation of tourist floors in tension municipalities, a rule approved in 2023 by the then president Pere Aragonese that was historical because it was the first time that the urban regime of the housing of tourist use was regulated in that Autonomous Community

The measure, which forces to obtain a previous urban planning license and a tourist authorization in a total of 262 tension municipalities, setting a ceiling of 10 tourist floors per 100 inhabitants, came with not little controversy. In its parliamentary ratification, it had the votes in favor of PSC, ERC, the CUP and the Commons and the votes against JXCAT, Vox, CS and the PP, which filed an appeal before the TC because it considers that the law violates the precepts of the Magna Carta relating to private property.

The sentence, of which magistrate Ramón Sáez Valcárcel has been speaker, concludes that the law is “in accordance with the constitutional protection of private property, local autonomy, effective judicial protection, equality and legal certainty, in addition to the regime in the field of market unit established by the basic state legislation.”

That is, there was no violation of the right to private property or forced expropriation. Nor disproportionality, because in the Court’s opinion the sentence sought “to avoid damage to the urban environment” and “protect the city model provided by urban planning in accordance with the parameters established by the legislation on urban planning and territory management”.









Regarding the clash between competences, which had also challenged the PP, the TC has resolved that the decree-law is indeed “restrictive on municipal urban competencies”, but at the same time respectful of local autonomy because there is justification in the protection of supralocal interests.