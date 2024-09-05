The agreement is that both will not support the new Republican name for the presidency of the Chamber and will stretch the dispute as much as possible.

The deputy Elmar Birth (União Brasil-BA) met on the evening of this Wednesday (4.Sep.2024) with the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassabin São Paulo, to discuss a strategy of resistance to the entry of the deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) in the dispute for control of the Chamber.

The two agreed that Elmar and the deputy Antonio Brito (PSD-BA), candidate supported by Kassab, will continue in the race despite the attempts of other parties and, mainly, of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to try to find a consensual name. It would mean that one of the two or both could have to give up the bid for Motta.

The move embarrasses Lira, who will not be able to publicly announce his candidate. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies had promised to announce by August who he would support, but was unable to reach a decision. The most likely candidate was Elmar, but Lira identified resistance – especially from the government. He is an opponent of the PT in Bahia, a state already governed by the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

Lula may also face difficulties. If he wants to support Motta, he will have to do so explicitly. The president, however, had said that he would not interfere in the dispute for leadership of the Chamber.

For now, the idea is for Elmar and Brito to register their candidacies and contest the 1st and 2nd rounds. This scenario could be challenging for Motta, since the former president’s PL Jair Bolsonarohad indicated that he would not support Marcos Pereira. The rejection of the Republicans’ president may eventually be transferred to the party leader. The PL is currently the largest group in the Chamber, with 92 of the 513 deputies.

Twist in the dispute

Negotiations surrounding the legislative election have intensified over the past two days. On Tuesday (September 3), Marcos Pereira went to Lula to inform him that he was withdrawing from the race and that Motta would replace him. The decision elevated the congressman to the position of new favorite to take Lira’s seat.

As the Poder360 showed, the decision was made after Kassab did not give in to Pereira’s appeal to withdraw Brito’s candidacy and support his name. The move was considered bold and muddied the waters. Given the scenario, Elmar sought out Bolsonaro and Lira on Wednesday (September 4).

The Speaker of the Chamber spoke with Lula again to analyze the scenario, but they did not reach a consensus.