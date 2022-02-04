M5s, Casaleggio Associati transfers worth millions of euros

The investigation Moby which led to the registration in the register of suspects for trafficking in illicit influences both of the shipowner Vincenzo Onorato that of the guarantor of the M5s Beppe Grillo has also brought out – we read on the Truth – the secret accounts of Davide Casaleggio. The analysts: “Some operations appear inconsistent with the activity carried out by customers in relation to relations with M5s“. The best customers of the Casaleggio Associati are the manufacturers of cigarettes Philip Morris, with consulting contracts of 1.5 million euros. But then comes a long list of several other companies, operating in different sectors.

In the long list of companies – continues the Truth – that have entered into contracts with Casaleggio, several companies also spring up holders of state licenses. But the surprises don’t end there, they are there too transfers from abroad. “Worthy of note – the investigators write in the minutes – is also the collaboration with Noesi srl, a company specializing in lobbying and registered in the register of interest representatives of the Chamber of Deputies “. From 2020 i accounts have gone into pain, from 2.2 million in turnover it has gone to 1.8 and in one year the 100 thousand euros of profits have become 300 thousand euros of liabilities. Signals that are under the magnifying glass of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office.

