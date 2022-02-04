Austria, avalanche in Tyrol in a border area with Switzerland: the death toll rises to five

The death toll from one has risen to five Avalanche in the Austrian province of Tyrol, in a border area with Switzerland. According to police, one injured person was transferred to the Swiss Confederation. According to the authorities, the avalanche occurred in the municipality of Spiss. The authorities did not disclose the identity or nationality of the victims.

This Friday alone, more than a dozen avalanches were recorded in Tyrol. At Solden station, a popular tourist destination, five people were buried, four of whom were later hospitalized.

Due to the fresh snow, about 60 avalanches occurred in Tyrol between yesterday and today. At the Glungezer ski resort, a German woman was miraculously saved after standing 15 minutes under 1.5 meters of snow. She was unconscious, but she was still breathing and was hospitalized. “Surviving for 15 minutes is a real stroke of luck,” commented the police.

