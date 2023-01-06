When we think of killer dolls, we envision Chucky or Annabelle. But with “M3GAN” and its With a theatrical release in Peru, director Gerard Johnstone is determined to change that imaginary recurrence of pop culture and horror movies. Recently, James Wan (producer and screenwriter of the film) and Jason Blum (CEO of Bloomhouse Productions) revealed what was their great inspiration to create the doll protagonist of the film and to the surprise of many it is not something taken from “Black Mirror”. ”.

The ultimate doll: “M3GAN”

In an interview with Sensacine, Wan said that the idea he had in his head combined no less than two great movie hits: “A cross between ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Terminator’” .

The director of “Saw”, “The Conjuring” and “Evil” said his desire was to first show the doll as someone good, but then “reveal a darker side” by trying to “protect the person with whom it has paired up”.

When he went to Bloomhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum, the idea just struck him as entertaining coming from a filmmaker like Wan. “We were predisposed to like the script before reading it,” Blum said.

The actress behind “M3GAN”

Although the main idea came from James Wan and Jason Blum, it was director Gerard Johnstone who finished shaping everything in front of the camera.

Amie Donald, leading actress of “M3GAN”. Photo: AFP

According to Wan, it was crucial that Johnstone treat M3GAN in a more humane way. He “rolled with her respecting her personality and the characteristics of a human actress” recounted the filmmaker.

Precisely, the actress who plays the doll with artificial intelligence is amie donald a 12-year-old star who has gone through productions such as “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix) and “The Tank”.

M3GAN is a doll that starts out as an ally, but develops into something of an assassin. Photo: Paramount Pictures