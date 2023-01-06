The militia closed the coastal road in the city, and for hours fired bullets from light and medium weapons, according to “Sky News Arabia” sources.

Militia struggle

The military reinforcements in Tajoura came due to the desire of militias affiliated with Bashir Khalafallah, known as “The Cow”, to extend their influence in locations under the control of the “Martyr Sabria” militia in Tripoli, including Tajoura, which threatens the outbreak of a military confrontation.

Some residents left their sites near the areas of militia concentration, amid calls for calm from the local councils and notables of the region.

This comes after a few clashes with medium and heavy weapons in the city of Al-Ajailat, near Tripoli, in western Libya, between militias affiliated with the outgoing government of national unity led by Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, in a new indication of the threat to the ceasefire agreement signed two years ago.

Fearing for the lives of students, the city’s municipal council announced the suspension of studies until further notice, and the Red Crescent called on residents to stay in their homes.

New meeting in Egypt

Concurrently, Cairo is hosting a new meeting between the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and the Supreme Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri, to discuss issues of contention between the two parties, especially with regard to the constitutional basis and the law necessary for holding the faltering elections.

The two parties are trying to reach a consensus on the constitutional basis on which the elections will be held, the electoral law and the conditions for candidacy, especially with regard to military personnel and dual nationals.

The disagreement between the two sides over these points is one of the most prominent declared reasons for the failure to hold the parliamentary and presidential elections, which were scheduled for December 2021.

And “Sky News Arabia” learned from Libyan sources that it is likely that during the meeting between Saleh and Al-Mashri, which is sponsored by the UN mission to Libya:

• Agreeing to open the door for presidential candidacy to all Libyans without exception.

• Striving to form a unified government and unify sovereign institutions and positions.

• Overcoming points of contention and transferring them to the next parliament, such as the issue of dual nationals and military candidates running for the presidential elections.

deadlock



Libya has been witnessing a political stalemate since the failure to hold elections in 2021, and this has its reasons, the most prominent of which are:

• The House of Representatives and the High Council of State do not agree on the constitutional basis.

• The House of Representatives’ decision to assign a new government to carry out the elections in February, headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, amid accusations that the existing government in Tripoli was behind disrupting the elections in order to retain power.

• Dabaiba refused to hand over power to the new government, and militias supporting him prevented the pashagha from entering the capital to carry out his work.

• All of this resulted in what was called the “crisis of the two governments”, one in Tripoli and the other in Sirte, each of which has militias that support it and sometimes clash with each other with weapons.